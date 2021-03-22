-
NCAA Second Round: Monday - 03. 22. 21 - Times / TV / Announcers
ALL TIMES PT RD of 32 - Monday - March 22, 2021
9:00
CBS: (2) Iowa vs. (7) Oregon -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson
11:40
CBS: (1) Gonzaga vs. (8) Oklahoma -- Hinkle Fieldhouse
Carter Blackburn / Deb Antonelli
2:15 pm
TBS: (11) UCLA vs. (14) Abilene Christian -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson
3:10 pm
TNT: (5) Creighton vs. (13) Ohio -- Hinkle Fieldhouse
Ian Eagle / Grant Hill
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
4:10 pm
CBS: (1) Michigan vs. (8) LSU -- Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas
4:45 pm
TBS: (4) Florida State vs. (5) Colorado -- Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin
5:45 pm
TNT: (2) Alabama vs. (10) Maryland -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson
6:40 pm
CBS: (3) Kansas vs. (6) USC -- Hinkle Fieldhouse
Ian Eagle / Grant Hill
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules