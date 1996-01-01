-
Sooners vs. Zags Head to Head
After one round of ease, the next game for the Zags gets substantially more difficult. Next up, the Oklahoma Sooners (16-10, 10-9 conf). The Sooners are a formidable opponent, having beaten Kansas (nearly twice), Alabama, and WVU and Texas on the road. A good portion of their in-conference losses were by very narrow margins as well. They don't have many bad losses, except for Xavier and Kansas St. They might be underseeded, given their Big XII (the conference that can't count) record.
KenPom (pre-tourney) ranks them a respectable #39 (#36 offense, #53 defense). That's 15 spots lower than BYU (for whatever that's worth), and lower than Duke, that didn't make the tourney. Tempo is on the slower side (#222).
The Zags lead in 3 of the 4 factors to winning basketball (highlighted above) over the "crimson and cream (sounds like a bloody boil — yuck!)". For their slower pace, they score a substantial amount of points, which generally means good shooters. They rebound well on the offensive glass (no surprise), leading to second chance points.
Bart Torvik's analysis suggests an 85-72 win for America's Team.
