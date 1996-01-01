Thread: Monday game time and location

Per Jim Meehan the GU-OU game will tip Monday at 11:40 AM at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse!
Per Jim Meehan the GU-OU game will tip Monday at 11:40 AM at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse!
Why couldn't we have a later time... this really sucks.
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus
Ya not sure why the best team in the nation and a historic team at that isn’t in prime time. What am I going to do about it now though other than ##### about it on this board. Guess I’ll be dvring it and avoiding every form
Of communication and technology till I get home from work
It is Pacific time on CBS!
Michigan, Alabama, Fl. St, and Kansas have all the 4 pm or later games.
- yeah that is a rotten time, plus the women's team tips off at 1 pm pst. so there will be some overlap of game time.
- but what can we do? nothing.
- check that, we can always complain
Hinkle.
Zags owe that place one.
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
It's not expected to be the most competitive, so we get what we get. Take it as the compliment it actually is. I like that it's on CBS at least.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
It doesn't benefit OU either. They'll have several fewer hours to plan for the Zags. It's kind of unfair to OU IMO, you need more than 36 hours to prepare for the Zags. We've been in Indy for almost a week, so the time zone change shouldn't be that much of an issue.