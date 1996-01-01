Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Monday game time and location

  Today, 08:48 PM #1
    Section 116
    Default Monday game time and location

    Per Jim Meehan the GU-OU game will tip Monday at 11:40 AM at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse!
  Today, 08:49 PM #2
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Section 116 View Post
    Per Jim Meehan the GU-OU game will tip Monday at 11:40 AM at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse!
    Cue Gene Hackman.
  Today, 08:51 PM #3
    Radbooks
    Default

    Why couldn't we have a later time... this really sucks.
  Today, 08:54 PM #4
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Ya not sure why the best team in the nation and a historic team at that isn’t in prime time. What am I going to do about it now though other than ##### about it on this board. Guess I’ll be dvring it and avoiding every form
    Of communication and technology till I get home from work
  Today, 08:56 PM #5
    spike_jr
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Section 116 View Post
    Per Jim Meehan the GU-OU game will tip Monday at 11:40 AM at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse!
    Do you know if that is EDT or Pacific? Either way, it sucks. Why again is the first weekend Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday?

    I guess it has to be 11:40 Pacific.
  Today, 09:01 PM #6
    Section 116
    Default

    It is Pacific time on CBS!
  Today, 09:05 PM #7
    Jedster
    Default

    Michigan, Alabama, Fl. St, and Kansas have all the 4 pm or later games.
  Today, 09:10 PM #8
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - yeah that is a rotten time, plus the women's team tips off at 1 pm pst. so there will be some overlap of game time.
    - but what can we do? nothing.
    - check that, we can always complain
  Today, 09:13 PM #9
    Robzagnut
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Jedster View Post
    Michigan, Alabama, Fl. St, and Kansas have all the 4 pm or later games.
    Network doesn’t want to show another blowout during prime time.
  Today, 09:20 PM #10
    sittingon50
    Default

    Hinkle.

    Zags owe that place one.
  Today, 09:20 PM #11
    krozman
    Default

    It's not expected to be the most competitive, so we get what we get. Take it as the compliment it actually is. I like that it's on CBS at least.
  Today, 10:17 PM #12
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    It doesn't benefit OU either. They'll have several fewer hours to plan for the Zags. It's kind of unfair to OU IMO, you need more than 36 hours to prepare for the Zags. We've been in Indy for almost a week, so the time zone change shouldn't be that much of an issue.
