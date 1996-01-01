Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: GU vs Oklahoma - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  Today, 08:11 PM
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,514

    Default GU vs Oklahoma - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Zag vs Sooners.

    How do the Zags do against a middling Big 12 team? Do the Zags continue their domination or do the Sooners have the answer?

    What are you expecting to see on Monday? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 08:12 PM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,555

    Default

    That key player is out a second game, right?
  Today, 08:13 PM
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,495

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    That key player is out a second game, right?
    Yes
    Qualified for 21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  Today, 08:27 PM
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,948

    Default

    Fewer commercials...
  Today, 08:37 PM
    krozman
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,729

    Default

    I want to see us without those early careless turnovers. Other than that, keep doing what you normally do, share the ball, win by 30.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  Today, 08:38 PM
    spike_jr
    spike_jr is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    1,417

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Fewer commercials...
    NCAA needs 2 seasons of commercials. Fuel for Emmert's jet ain't getting any cheaper
  Today, 08:38 PM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,555

    Default

    A more focused Timme, a slower Suggs, a more accurate Nemby and Watty 2.0.
  Today, 08:41 PM
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,948

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by spike_jr View Post
    NCAA needs 2 seasons of commercials. Fuel for Emmert's jet ain't getting any cheaper
    I wouldn't mind it so much if the players received better food. I mean, c'mon, box lunches? That's bs.
  Today, 08:46 PM
    ZagzKrak
    ZagzKrak is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Posts
    459

    Default

    Zags 87-74
  Today, 08:46 PM
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,071

    Default

    - would like to see suggs with a bounce back fell good, good game. build up his confidence (not that it is lacking or fragile) (but back too back poor outings might mess with his mind?)
