Thread: Post game radio GU-NSU

Post game radio GU-NSU
Hudson: Dominating win for GU 98-55. 3 lead changes as NSU jumped out to an early lead, last NSU lead 11-10, then a 30-7 GU run-at the time their biggest lead 40-18. Led at the half 43-23. Led by 40 at one point, then upped the lead to 49. Kispert 6-9 from three, 29 points. Watson 17 didn't miss a shot. GU shot 56% from the field. Ayayi 15, Timme 10. NSU 2 in double figures carter and Chavis 12 each as NSU shot only 30.6% from the floor. GU rebounds 45-22. GU now 27-0, longest win streak in school history now at 31. It did take GU a while to get started, but Watson provided a spark when he came off the bench and dunked to up the lead to 14-11. GU was dialed in all night long from three as they shot 14-27 @ 52%. Ayayi one rebound short of a double double @ 15 and 9. Hudson really got excited relating the Ayayi to Suggs off the glass dunk. GU got 40 points from the bench tonight lead by Watson 7-7 shooting and 17 points. GU 27 assists on 34 baskets. NSU came into the game with confidence but on GU's run (30-7) the Zags hit 13 of 20. Most points in school history in the tournament at 98 beating 95.
Hudson and Michaelson: After the first 4 or 5 minutes. Those 1-16 games are not always easy. That was a pretty phsycial team and we missed a couple switches early on but the last 35 minutes were pretty special. Kispert, there is a reason he is a first team all American. NSU is so hectic in their defense and what they do that they can't lose shooters and that is what happened tonight. You can't lose any of our shooters. Drew had 4 or 5 assists and easily could have had 7 or 8 if we made the shots. Anton has been shooting well in practice and we were wondering when it was going to pay off. And then he hit that 15 footer and then he was off. Once you get out of the first round you are going to be in tough. Oklahoma is going to be a challenge for us just like those games we won early in the year. Manek is a load and OU has some great shooters and Lon Krueger is a Hall of Fame coach. We expect a real battle.
Suggs picked up two fouls early in the game and never really got into rhythm. Cook had 7 assist to go with his 6 points. The Zags got a lot of production out of their bench tonight in all facets. Points, shooting, assists and rebounds. 40 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal. Monday night game time and the location will probably not be announced for several hours according to Hudson. Kispert was one off the school record for threes in an NCAA game, just short of 7 from Steve Gray in that first round loss to Curry and Davidson. Few in a post game interview said we really needed this from Anton, we have really been after him in all facets of the game and really delivered tonight. That was a physical team and he really delivered. That's it for tonight.
Thanks 116. I hope you weren't too rusty after the long layoff!
