Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Gonzaga vs Norfolk State, Post game analysis and thoughts

  1. Today, 07:38 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,522

    Default Gonzaga vs Norfolk State, Post game analysis and thoughts

    Gonzaga 98
    Norfolk State 55

    Wow. What a great game for Zags to lead off this tournament with. Just played awesome. In every aspect of the game. They had 27 assists. That is Gonzaga basketball right there. I was so glad to see them play the way they know how to play, which is with brilliant passing and unselfish play, along with tough defense.

    The team had maybe the most 3's they've had all year (14). Kispert had 6 and made 6-9. That is excellent shooting. The subs provided great scoring, and shooting. I think Strawther had 3 three's and Harris one. And Cook got one too. The subs played great and got to play for like 7 or 8 minutes. Gonzaga had just completely destroyed Norfolk, and needed to let the subs play,

    I'll get this posted so others can chime in.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:45 PM #2
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,828

    Default

    I thought that Strawther looks like he will be able to slide into the 3 slot, (The one that Corey plays. He might not replace Cory but he could break his winning percentage record) and I thought that Dom Harris DOES look like a PG and not a combo.

    Zags have 2 really good players in those 2.
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:48 PM #3
    Plainsman
    Plainsman is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    169

    Default

    And that, folks out there across the country, is 2021 Zag basketball. Love to see the subs raining 3s.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:55 PM #4
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,243

    Default

    I LOVE WATCHING THE BEAUTIFUL BASKETBALL THIS TEAM PLAYS! No egos, no selfishness, talent upon talent that is able and willing to play defense. Just BEAUTIFUL
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:59 PM #5
    jim77
    jim77 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    1,922

    Default

    From here on out...its not what we need to do to win....its what they will TRY to do not to lose.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:05 PM #6
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,729

    Default

    when do they announce the Monday game channel/times?
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:17 PM #7
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    4,092

    Default

    Hudson said in the post game radio show the game time and location will be announced in the next few hours.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:24 PM #8
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,062

    Default

    Madness!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:28 PM #9
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,522

    Default

    It's just past midnight back here in Michigan, but I just need to write more. You know me. The game was just too beautiful. What about Watson. He certainly came alive tonight. He even HIT A THREE, as he was the second highest scorer with 17 and 7 rebounds. And what about Kispert, just on fire from behind the arc, making 6-9 from long range. I also thought Ayayi played his normal great game as a wide receiver, finding open holes to catch the passes and score. They had 27 assists. That has to be a season high. That ball was moving from one player to another with lazor accuracy. It was truly beautiful. I just wish Nembhard was a better 3 point shooter. I think before long we're going to need him to knock some down. He had wide open looks. I thought Norfolk was a good defensive team, but I was sure wrong, I think they gave up early. I think Gonzaga knew that they wanted to shoot the 3 ball and really made that shot difficult for them. Norfolk shot 30% for the game and 33% from behind the 3 point line. That was good defense. It showed on Kenpom as Ken Pomeroy moved the Zags down 2 places to 8th on defense.

    I'll sleep well tonight. Great game Zags!

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 08:53 PM #10
    ZagzKrak
    ZagzKrak is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Posts
    459

    Default

    I still think we would have won but my goodness, never poke the bear. I thought we came out a bit flat until that bush league poke to Joel and the arm drag to Suggs really got the guys fired up. No looking back after that.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 09:03 PM #11
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,071

    Default

    - it is easy and more fun to watch and glow about how wonderful the offense was tonight, and it was, but i thought the team played great defense all night.
    - feel great for watson, and the guys on the bench who got some play time, and scored.
    - hope suggs poor outing will not weigh on his mind, that he bounces back. maybe he was too amped up?
    - goes to show what we have so often said, a starter can have an off night and it will not drag the team down, too much talent everywhere else.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 09:08 PM #12
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,632

    Default

    Tonight they looked they way a #1 seeded tourney favorite is supposed to look against a #16.

    28 assists on 34 made FG's is my favorite stat of the night. Defense was stifling and we really broke their backs with that 6 minute stretch in the second half starting at about 18 minutes. Pressure forced steals and turnovers that lead to transition points and showed off some razzle dazzle.

    Timmie was quiet apart from his surprising 5 assists and we will need him more against the Sooners but I'm confident he will show up. Watson had possibly his best game as a Zag-perfect from the floor with 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Gives the rest of the field another thing to worry about.

    Tough night for Suggs apart from the highlight reel alley oop off of the backboard. Looked like a freshman at times with 4 TO's + 3 PF's against only 2 assists.

    The confidence that the team gets from seeing the outside shots go down will help us later on-Cook, Nembhard and Joel. Corey was lethal in the first half.


    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules