Thread: Gonzaga vs Norfolk State, Post game analysis and thoughts

Gonzaga 98
Norfolk State 55
Wow. What a great game for Zags to lead off this tournament with. Just played awesome. In every aspect of the game. They had 27 assists. That is Gonzaga basketball right there. I was so glad to see them play the way they know how to play, which is with brilliant passing and unselfish play, along with tough defense.
The team had maybe the most 3's they've had all year (14). Kispert had 6 and made 6-9. That is excellent shooting. The subs provided great scoring, and shooting. I think Strawther had 3 three's and Harris one. And Cook got one too. The subs played great and got to play for like 7 or 8 minutes. Gonzaga had just completely destroyed Norfolk, and needed to let the subs play,
I'll get this posted so others can chime in.
Go Zags!