Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Licorice and Cinnamon BarkThe Rusty Nail begins life as The First Nail, an oatmeal stout of epic proportions with brewers licorice, smoked barley, and pale malt and is then aged on cinnamon bark. She becomes The Rusty Nail after spending 15 months in 12-year old bourbon barrels. The Rusty Nail pounds your palate, challenges your perception of all that youve known of beer, and leaves you wanting another sip. A fine beer may be judged by one sip, but its better to be thoroughly sure.  VWP.Down & Dirty: 2-Row Pale, Vienna, Midnight Wheat, Flaked Oats, Roast Barley, and Smoked malts with Magnum and US Golding hops, and brewer's licorice and cassia cinnamon chips.