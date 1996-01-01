Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Licorice and Cinnamon Bark
The Rusty Nail begins life as The First Nail, an oatmeal stout of epic proportions with brewers licorice, smoked barley, and pale malt and is then aged on cinnamon bark. She becomes The Rusty Nail after spending 15 months in 12-year old bourbon barrels. The Rusty Nail pounds your palate, challenges your perception of all that youve known of beer, and leaves you wanting
another sip. A fine beer may be judged by one sip, but its better to be thoroughly sure. VWP.
Down & Dirty: 2-Row Pale, Vienna, Midnight Wheat, Flaked Oats, Roast Barley, and Smoked malts with Magnum and US Golding hops, and brewer's licorice and cassia cinnamon chips.