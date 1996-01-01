-
NCAA Second Round: Sunday - 03. 21. 21 - Times / TV / Announcers
Second Round — Sunday, March 21 - ALL TIMES PT -
9:00 am
CBS: (1) Illinois vs. (8) Loyola Chicago -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery
11:40 am
CBS: (1) Baylor vs. (9) Wisconsin -- Hinkle Fieldhouse
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner
2:15 pm
CBS: (3) West Virginia vs. (11) Syracuse -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Nantz / Raftery
3:10 pm
TNT: (3) Arkansas vs. (6) Texas Tech -- Hinkle Fieldhouse
Harlan / Bonner
4:10 pm
TBS: (2) Houston vs. (10) Rutgers -- Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood
4:45 pm
truTV: (7) Florida vs. (15) Oral Roberts -- Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith
5:45 pm
TNT: (5) Villanova vs. (13) North Texas -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Nantz / Raftery
6:40 pm
TBS: (4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State -- Hinkle Fieldhouse
Harlan / Bonner
Enjoy the games !
