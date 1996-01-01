Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: It's a special Game Day Gonzaga vs Norfolk

    Reborn
    Good morning ZagNation. I know it's still very early back in Washington, but I'm up and ready in Michigan. This special Game Day, the first game in the NCAA Tournament, is finally here. Today we'll be playing Norfolk, who will be a worthy opponent for sure. We've waited for this special Game Day for a whole year, so I know everyone is REDEEEE. So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll. Cause it' going to be a fan tastic time.

    I know our boys will be ready. They've waited for this day for years. They are now finally going to be playing on the biggest stage they've ever played on, and it's going to be fun to watch. We have a long day ahead of us before we play, and we'll be one of the very last games tonight, and there will be upsets for sure. But no matter what, we'll be ready to cheer are boys on to victory.

    Go Zags!
    tummydoc
    Morning Reno. I'm like a kid on Christmas morning waiting to open presents! Fun day of upsets yesterday. So far 2 days of great basketball in the greatest sporting event on the planet. I'm sure today won't disappoint.
    TacomaZAG
    The DANCE is officially here. Can't wait for tip-off...............

    Go ZAGS
    Zags11
    Lets gooooo!!
