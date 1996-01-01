Thread: other WCC post season

Portland hammered Abilene Christian 67-42 in the CBI today.
USF tied w/ Houston about midway thru Q3 in the WNIT.
USF wins 71-63.
Thanks SeaCatfan.
I did not even know they were going to hole the Wbb NIT and CBI tournaments this year.
I assume that both San Diego and Santa Clara who both finished above Portland in the WCC standings chose not to go to either the NIT or CBI tournaments.
I noticed a couple of other WNIT scores which might interest the Pac-12 and WCC fans.
UT Martin who won the Ohio Valley Conference by two (2) games over Belmont (by beating Belmont twice during the year) and then lost to Belmont in the OVC Tournament championship game, got absolutely hammered by 0.500 Nebraska from the Big-10, 72-46. Having 3 quarters where you score 12 or less (including one quarter where they scored 5 points) will do that to you.
Rice took down Pac-12 Arizona State in a real snoozer 48-36 where ASU outdid UT Martin by scoring 4 points, 5 points and 8 points in 3 of the 4 quarters.
The A-10 has their top 3 finishing teams in the WNIT because the #5 seed VCU won the conference tournament. Has not gone really well so far. #1 Dayton got smacked by Northern Iowa 70-56, #2 Fordham got hammered by by Delaware 77-49 and only St. Louis held up the A-10 flag by beating Depaul (ranked in the Top-25 most of the year) who seemed to quit playing when the calendar turned to March, 74-72.
In another victory for the little guys, Fresno State took down SEC member Missouri 78-75 by getting outscored by 13 in the 4th quarter.
ZagDad