Thread: Lady Zags vs Belmont Game Summaries & Discussion

    From the Spokesman Review:

    This team hasnt peaked yet: Gonzaga women in for fight against 12th-seeded Belmont in NCAA opener
    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    Theyre only a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the Belmont Bruins have long ago moved past the happy-to-be-here stage.

    After a convincing win on March 6 in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game, Belmont coach Bart Brooks told his players and everyone else that this team hasnt peaked yet.

    If thats the case, the Gonzaga women will have a tough fight in their first-round NCAA game Monday afternoon in San Marcos, Texas.

    Fifth-seeded Gonzaga is 23-3 and should be favored to advance to a second-round game against Indiana or Virginia Commonwealth.

    The Bruins (20-5), however, are one of the hottest teams in the country with 10 consecutive wins and 14 in their past 15. Theyre also no stranger to the NCAAs, having qualified five out of the past six years.

    For us theres no question, were absolutely in the best place weve been as a team, Brooks said on Selection Monday.

    Just the function of playing together and having everyone together and healthy for the last two or three weeks has been huge, said Brooks, now in his fourth year. Our team has made incredible strides just in that stretch.

    Like many teams, Belmont coped with the usual distractions related to COVID-19, including canceled and postponed games.

    The team had nine game postponements and two game cancellations in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

    The Bruins defeated Auburn and Conference USA champion Middle Tennessee in the nonconference portion of the season.

    They finished two games behind UT-Martin in the regular season, then got on a hot streak.

    Most of that success has been fueled by defense.

    Weve done a good job on defense; weve found our defensive identity, Belmont junior guard Maddie Cook said. I dont think its been anything about our strategy. Its been our hustle and our individual players. We take pride in our defense in our matchups.

    The Bruins also take pride in their ability to take the ball away. Belmont ranks 16th in Division I in steals with an average of almost 11 per game.

    Bulldogs senior guard Cierra Walker already knew that.

    Just like with any team, we know that we have to take care of the ball, Walker said Wednesday from San Marcos.

    Every possession does matter, and our mindset is that we have to value the basketball.

    At the other end of the court, the Bruins are 15th best in the nation in 3-point field goals made per game (8.7), but they rank only 57th in 3-point accuracy at 34.7%

    Unlike the Zags, Belmont has no dominant seniors.

    Freshman guard Destinee Wells is only 5-foot-6 but has made a huge impact that has only grown through the season.

    Wells averages 17.6 points, shoots 40% from long range and has 106 assists and 48 steals. Shes also coming off a 32-point performance in the OVC title game.

    Conley Chinn, a 6-1 junior forward, is the only other Bruins player scoring in double figures (12.5 ppg). Chinns 4.9 rebounds per game lead a squad that is among the most balanced in the nation on the glass.

    The Bruins have posted six consecutive 20-win seasons and are 109-9 in their past 118 OVC games.

    The programs have met once, in the Play 4 Kay tournament in Las Vegas in November 2017. The Bruins won 71-63.
    Article Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...men-in-for-fi/

    From the Gonzaga Bulletin:

    Zags begin tournament run Monday vs. Belmont
    Cole Forsman
    Mar 17, 2021

    After a year hiatus from the madness, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament has returned to cap off a wild season filled with uncertainty and ambiguity. Cancellations, postponements and reschedules could not stop the process of crowning a champion, however, as the competing field of 64 teams was announced on Monday night. A tournament unlike any other seems like a fitting end to the most wild regular season to date.

    Following a thrilling, come-from-behind victory in the West Coast Conference championship game, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-3, 16-1 WCC) earned a fifth seed in this year’s NCAA tournament, matching the program’s highest placement set in 2019. Prior to the selection, the team rose in the Associated Press’ rankings to No. 14 nationally, up one spot from the previous week. Along with a five game winning streak, the Zags are excited to showcase their talents on the game’s biggest stage after last year’s unfulfilling conclusion.

    “It feels like it’s been longer than two years,” Head Coach Lisa Fortier said. “But we’re excited about the game and we’re glad we’ve made it to this point.”

    Awaiting GU in the first round is the Ohio Valley Conference champion Belmont Bruins (20-5, 14-3 OVC), who come into the tournament on a hot streak of their own. Winners of 10 straight, BU coasted through its conference play with numerous blowout wins, including five of their last seven games decided by double digits. The Bruins finished the season leading the OVC in scoring offense and defense, powered by efficient shooting and disciplined playmaking with a positive 4.7 turnover margin average per game.

    The potent Bruins offense is fueled by the conference’s freshman of the year in Destinee Wells, who has consistently stepped up for her team throughout the regular season. Leading the team with 17.6 points per game, she has also been efficient shooting from deep, knocking down 40.7% on nearly four attempts per night. Her impact was felt immediately upon arrival, as she has started in all but one contest for the Bruins, including her first career game where she logged 34 minutes of play against Kentucky.

    Even with an outstanding first season filled with conference accolades, Wells saved her best performance when it mattered most. In the OVC championship game against UT Martin, the freshman scored a program-best 32 points en route to being named the tournament’s most valuable player. Her output led BU to a 83-75 victory over the Skyhawks.

    With Wells on the perimeter, Madison Bartley and Conley Chinn provide the Bruins with a presence in the paint. Bartley, a freshman herself, protected the interior with her 6’3” stature, averaging nearly a block per game. On the offensive end, it was Chinn who controlled the paint with 12.5 points per game. The all-OVC first team member was also BU’s top rebounder with 4.9 boards a night.

    Despite the challenges, the Zags should hold their own against the Bruins in the first round. Overall, the talent in the frontcourt alone and depth off the bench is GU’s strength in this matchup that will likely propel them to the second round.

    The road to the Final Four only gets more difficult in the second round, however, with the Bulldogs’ most likely opponent being the Indiana Hoosiers (18-5, 16-2 Big Ten), who earned a four seed in the tournament after a second place finish in the Big Ten. A loss to Michigan State in the conference tournament prevented the Hoosiers from earning a conference crown, yet it was an impressive season for Head Coach Teri Moren and her team. Boasting one of the Big Ten’s best offenses and defenses, IU notched quality victories over rivals Ohio State, Michigan and Northwestern, all of which ranked inside the top 25.

    An outstanding run through conference play was powered by the services of forward Mackenzie Holmes, who provided sparks on both ends of the floor. While leading the team with 18.1 points per game, she was also a defensive anchor, averaging 2.8 blocks a night. At 6’5,” she has continued to impose her will on smaller forwards and guards, making it difficult for opponents to find success in the paint.

    On the perimeter, guard Grace Berger provides the Hoosiers with toughness and crafty playmaking. Not much of an outside threat, Berger favors drives to the rim that allow her to find open shooters or draw shooting fouls on layup attempts. Averaging nearly five free throw attempts a game, the junior is not afraid to get physical down low despite her smaller build as a guard.

    Should the Zags move onto the Sweet Sixteen, the top-seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack (20-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will most likely stand in the way barring any early round upsets.

    Overall, the Wolfpack attacked their opponents in a variety of ways. Averaging 16.8 points per game, Cunane was also extremely efficient on offense, shooting 57% from the field on 10.4 attempts a night. She formed a dynamic duo with guard Jakia Brown-Turner, who knocked down the deep ball at a high rate of 37.8% this season. In the clutch, it was guard Raina Perez who stepped up to give her team a score when it mattered most. With the score knotted at 56, the graduate student knocked down the go-ahead jumper with two seconds left after converting back-to-back free throws to tie the game.

    Nonetheless, it’s March, a time where trends and streaks mean almost nothing after tipoff. Upsets are bound to happen and teams can get hot at a moments notice despite regular season records and statistics. In a year where nothing was guaranteed from the start, only the hungriest team will come out on top. A five seed means nothing in the end, and this Zags squad knows their time could be now.

    “It’s all or nothing,” GU senior forward Jenn Wirth said. “It’s March, and obviously watching all of the conference tournaments, upsets happen. It’s the best time of the year.”
    Article Link: https://www.gonzagabulletin.com/spor...15e5e8fae.html

