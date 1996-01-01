Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: BFF-Jalen Suggs and UConns Paige Beuckers

  Today, 07:48 AM
    Section 116
    Default BFF-Jalen Suggs and UConns Paige Beuckers

    The Minnesota connection: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...-march-madness
  Today, 08:37 AM
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - i'm surprised i've not heard or read about this relationship before, great story
    - love the story about their one on one matches, and how beuckers is haunted by the one on one game she let slip away.
    - they look so cute together in that photo on the football field.
  Today, 08:39 AM
    webspinnre
    Default

    Was just coming over to share this. It had never occurred to me that they might know each other.
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
