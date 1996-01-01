Thread: Zags vs. Spartans  Head to Head

-
Zags vs. Spartans Head to Head
GU heads into the tourney with some bit of disadvantage — not knowing who their opponent is until late Thursday night for a Saturday game. Turns out, after a close finish, it's Norfolk State (17-7, 10-4), out of the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference. Norfolk State is an Historically Black College/University with an enrollment actually smaller than GU (5,616 students total).
Despite its start in 1935, it never granted a single bachelor's degree to its students until 1956 (shameful by TPTB).
The 2011–12 Norfolk State Spartans men's basketball team won the 2012 MEAC Men's Basketball Tournament championship which gave them the conference's automatic bid in the 2012 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, the school's first ever appearance in the tournament. The Spartans, a 15 seed, defeated the #2 seeded Missouri Tigers in the second round, 86-84. This victory was only the fifth time in NCAA Tournament history that a 15 seed defeated a 2 seed, with the last coming in 2001 by MEAC in-state rival Hampton.
Norfolk State is ranked 200th on KenPom (#226 offensive, #198 defensive). Almost every team they played was ranked worse than #200, except for a couple of teams. They didn't play a single P5 opponent all year.
The Zags lead in 3 of 4 of the criteria for winning basketball. According to the pundits, NFS has some defensive prowess. The stats don't concur (much).
BartTorvik suggests a 93-64 win for the Bulldogs.
They played Morgan State (KenPom #221) FIVE times this year, losing one of them. I'm sure it's Covid related, but their schedule was wack. Coppin State (#287) beat them 3 out of 4 games as well.
