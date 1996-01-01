Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 15 Second Clock

  1. Today, 07:11 PM #1
    GonzaGAW
    Default 15 Second Clock

    - what do you think about the 15 second clock shown on the court, inside the free throw circle?
    - yea or nay?

    - maybe i'm just too old, old school, but i do not like it at all
    - find it distracting
    - plus does anybody really need to know there are 15 or even 10 seconds left in the shot clock.......maybe 6 or 7 seconds
  2. Today, 07:15 PM #2
    RenoZag
    Default

    Yay. I like it because it's easy to see (vs. the small digital countdown that's part of the scoreboard). . .small sample size.


