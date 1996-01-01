Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Withers:"Zags did it to themselves"

  Today, 02:46 PM #1
    sittingon50
    Withers:"Zags did it to themselves"

    https://en.bloguru.com/GloryHounds/3...ags-convincing
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  Today, 03:00 PM #2
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    Default

    In Mark Few’s first year as a h.c. (2000) 1 seed Michigan State beat 10 seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. Izzo’s Spartans went on to win the National Championship. That was the LAST title for the Big (can’t count past) 10. It was ‘97 when the last Champion came from the “Conference of Champions”.

    Yet it’s GU that “hasn’t done anything” yet because the Zags don’t have a Title (yet). That’s the feeling of many folks who follow P5/6 programs*.

    Talk about a double or triple standard.

    Like everyone here I am hoping for the best. Certainly my recruiting mantra of “Nothing is in the bag until it is in the bag” holds true. To quote the late Al Davis ....”Just win, baby”.

    I am planning on a gut wrenching 3 weeks or so ... and I sure cherish and treasure this experience. GoZags !!!

    *many fans of P5/6 programs would LOVE to have our success, but still try to look down their noses at GU

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Today, 03:09 PM #3
    seacatfan
    Default

    I know y'all like to rag on that "Conference of Champions" mantra, but it's based on overall championships, and it's absolutely true. Been a long dry spell in football and men's and women's hoops, but everything else they clean house. Stanford, USC and UCLA are the overall leaders in total Championships by miles over the next closest competitors. Now you can go back to your regularly scheduled bashing of the Pac 12.
  Today, 03:12 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by seacatfan View Post
    I know y'all like to rag on that "Conference of Champions" mantra, but it's based on overall championships, and it's absolutely true. Been a long dry spell in football and men's and women's hoops, but everything else they clean house. Stanford, USC and UCLA are the overall leaders in total Championships by miles over the next closest competitors. Now you can go back to your regularly scheduled bashing of the Pac 12.
    That include beach volleyball?
  Today, 03:39 PM #5
    HillZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by seacatfan View Post
    I know y'all like to rag on that "Conference of Champions" mantra, but it's based on overall championships, and it's absolutely true. Been a long dry spell in football and men's and women's hoops, but everything else they clean house. Stanford, USC and UCLA are the overall leaders in total Championships by miles over the next closest competitors. Now you can go back to your regularly scheduled bashing of the Pac 12.
    Most of their titles are in sports that only a few teams compete in. Such as Water Polo and Beach Volleyball.

    In the big sports like football and basketball, they really struggle.
    "My golf is woeful, but I will never surrender."--Bing Crosby
  Today, 03:41 PM #6
    seacatfan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    That include beach volleyball?
    I had to look it up. They are 4-4. Relatively new sport, UCLA and USC have split the 4 Championships thus far.
