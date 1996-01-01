Thread: Withers:"Zags did it to themselves"

This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
In Mark Few’s first year as a h.c. (2000) 1 seed Michigan State beat 10 seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. Izzo’s Spartans went on to win the National Championship. That was the LAST title for the Big (can’t count past) 10. It was ‘97 when the last Champion came from the “Conference of Champions”.
Yet it’s GU that “hasn’t done anything” yet because the Zags don’t have a Title (yet). That’s the feeling of many folks who follow P5/6 programs*.
Talk about a double or triple standard.
Like everyone here I am hoping for the best. Certainly my recruiting mantra of “Nothing is in the bag until it is in the bag” holds true. To quote the late Al Davis ....”Just win, baby”.
I am planning on a gut wrenching 3 weeks or so ... and I sure cherish and treasure this experience. GoZags !!!
*many fans of P5/6 programs would LOVE to have our success, but still try to look down their noses at GU
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
I know y'all like to rag on that "Conference of Champions" mantra, but it's based on overall championships, and it's absolutely true. Been a long dry spell in football and men's and women's hoops, but everything else they clean house. Stanford, USC and UCLA are the overall leaders in total Championships by miles over the next closest competitors. Now you can go back to your regularly scheduled bashing of the Pac 12.