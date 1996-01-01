Thread: Tourney Pick'em

Results 1 to 3 of 3

  Today, 01:45 PM
    kdaleb
    kdaleb
    kdaleb is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Vancouver, WA
    Posts
    57,256

    Default Tourney Pick'em

    It's tourney time! Thank heavens.

    I didn't see another GU Boards bracket challenge posted yet, so I figured I'd better get it done.

    Mods, can you pin this?

    To join, go to Yahoo Fantasy Sports. The invitation key is 2af01ef3ef799703.
  Today, 01:52 PM
    Akzag
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    15,122

    Default

    In
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 02:01 PM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,660

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kdaleb View Post
    It's tourney time! Thank heavens.

    I didn't see another GU Boards bracket challenge posted yet, so I figured I'd better get it done.

    Mods, can you pin this?

    To join, go to Yahoo Fantasy Sports. The invitation key is 2af01ef3ef799703.
    See this thread:

    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...cket-Challenge


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
