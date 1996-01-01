We're getting close. 2 more days!
The butterflies are beginning to gather inside my stomach. I've been ready all week to play today, Thursday, just as we do almost every year. It feels a little odd really, but One thing I am certain of, is the more time Mark Few has to prepare for a game the better the team will play. I used to worry when Gonzaga would have so many days off before their first NCAA Tournamnt game, but all their victories in the first couple rounds proved that my worries were just nerves and unfounded. So I've learned to relax somewhat over the past few years, just knowing that Few will have these guys ready to play this weekend.
I'm looking forward to see Gonzaga unveil their very powerful offense before an international audience. Their legs will be well rested. And their many wounds will be healed. This is the important thing, and the goodness that is in having such a long time off. HEALING. There are enough Vets on the team that were denied a chance to play in March Madness last year; so I have no doubt that they will be ready. I think Gonzaga plays with with a chip on their shoulder the whole tournament. They WANT to make up for last year. I'm talking about KIspert, Timme and Ayayi. These 3 will lead us the first weekend I believe. They will be settled and steady. I also believe that Nembhard and Cook will be totally ready also because they came to Gonzaga for the very reason of playing and doing well in this tournament. That leaves Suggs and Watson. Suggs will be ready because he's Jalen Suggs. I think he's already ready. I think it might take Watson a little time to relax and just play.
I'm really looking forward to Saturday, and I'm ready no matter who we play. It's March Madness and the year 2021 which could be a great year for the Zags. I want to enjoy every second of every game. I'm looking forward to watching the play-in games tonight. Really looking forward to Game Day Saturday. See ya then.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!