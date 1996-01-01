Thread: Oklahoma 2nd Leading Scorer Out if Advance to Zags

De'ivon Harmon is out verse us. Averaged 13 ppg. He tested positive today. I didnt think OK had much of a chance anyways verse us, but now those chances get slimmer. I expect mizzou to get by that game
De'ivon Harmon is out verse us. Averaged 13 ppg. He tested positive today. I didnt think OK had much of a chance anyways verse us, but now those chances get slimmer. I expect mizzou to get by that game
I think so too. Without Harmon, I don't see where Okllahoma can beat Missouri. Thet will still have firepower without Harmon, so if I'm Missou, I'm not going to take this game lightly. Oklahoma is dang good. There is no doubt that Harmon is one of their best players, and it's just sad, and too bad that he can't play. It's going to be a real challenge to get through this tournament.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!