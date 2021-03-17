Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Players Launch #NotNCAAProperty Movement

  Today, 11:54 AM
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default Players Launch #NotNCAAProperty Movement

    Hard to argue with opening salvo Rutgers guard Geo Baker tweeted in spearheading this social media launched movement. He points out a student on a music scholarship can earn money w their talent while in school just as a student on an academic scholarship could launch a tutoring business and get paid...but scholarship athletes do not enjoy the same freedoms:

    https://www.latimes.com/sports/story...ess-tournament

    Dickie V all in w it:
    https://twitter.com/dickiev/status/1...746413571?s=21
  Today, 12:00 PM
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Quote Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex View Post
    Hard to argue with opening salvo Rutgers guard Geo Baker tweeted in spearheading this social media launched movement. He points out a student on a music scholarship can earn money w their talent while in school just as a student on an academic scholarship could launch a tutoring business and get paid...but scholarship athletes do not enjoy the same freedoms:

    https://www.latimes.com/sports/story...ess-tournament
    In part I agree, but music students and academic students, while on a scholarship, do not get an additional stipend, and many don't have a full ride scholarship.

    I still believe that the answer is for the NCAA to bar the use of image or name, for any marketing reason, of any and athletes currently on scholarship. Program listings would be all right, but you would have to wait until NEXT year to get a Suggs or a Kispert jersey.
  Today, 12:22 PM
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Does Rui make money from jersey sale on fanatics/ Zag site?
  Today, 01:34 PM
    Bogozags
    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    In part I agree, but music students and academic students, while on a scholarship, do not get an additional stipend, and many don't have a full ride scholarship.

    I still believe that the answer is for the NCAA to bar the use of image or name, for any marketing reason, of any and athletes currently on scholarship. Program listings would be all right, but you would have to wait until NEXT year to get a Suggs or a Kispert jersey.
    W&I...

    First, I agree with Flex on weather Scholarship players can earn money with jobs or singing in Night Clubs if they have that skill.

    In 1990 one of these two UNLV guards Anderson Hunt or Greg Anthony (I think it was Hunt) had a T-Shirt Company and he was selling UNLV Player T-shirts right outside the Mack Center or the facility they had in 1990. He had a thriving business and everything was on the up and up BUT the NCAA made a rule the following year that Bball players were not permitted to have a business related to their sport nor could they work. IMO this infringes upon his right to make money legally...so the only place on Campus to purchase player T-shirts was in the Book Store.

    These kids should be allowed to earn a living by running their own business or selling their likeness. Now, the concern of illegal monies flowing into the Athletic programs is very much an issue BUT maybe there could be a caveat where only a percentage or dollar amount maybe accessed during their tenure as an athlete at the university/college, because I do worry about big money continue to finding another way to influence these kids.
