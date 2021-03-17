Thread: Players Launch #NotNCAAProperty Movement

In part I agree, but music students and academic students, while on a scholarship, do not get an additional stipend, and many don't have a full ride scholarship.
Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex
Hard to argue with opening salvo Rutgers guard Geo Baker tweeted in spearheading this social media launched movement. He points out a student on a music scholarship can earn money w their talent while in school just as a student on an academic scholarship could launch a tutoring business and get paid...but scholarship athletes do not enjoy the same freedoms:
I still believe that the answer is for the NCAA to bar the use of image or name, for any marketing reason, of any and athletes currently on scholarship. Program listings would be all right, but you would have to wait until NEXT year to get a Suggs or a Kispert jersey.
