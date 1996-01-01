Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Which Team Do You Fear Most in Each of the Next Three Weekends?

    TravelinZag
    Default Which Team Do You Fear Most in Each of the Next Three Weekends?

    And why? Im a bit slow, and still thinking.

    Go Zags. All the way!
    RenoZag
    In Few we trust, right ?

    RD1 / RD2: None

    S-16: None
    E-8: USC might make me nervous.

    FF4: The winner out of the East Region will be well-tested and a threat to the Zags' title hopes.
    NC: If the Zags are in this game, the pressure to finish undefeated will be greater than the pressure they get on the court.

    $0.02

    Happy St. Patrick's Day
    TexasZagFan
    The Corona Viruses
    willandi
    The team the Zags are currently set to play.

    One game at a time.
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
