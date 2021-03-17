Jenn Wirth, Townsend Named Honorable Mention AP All-American

First career honors for both, first honor for a Zag since 2014Women's Basketball3/17/2021SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS  For the first time in history, two Gonzaga women's basketball players have been named Honorable Mention AP All-American in the same season as seniors Jenn Wirth and Jill Townsend were selected as announced by the Associated Press Tuesday morning.Wirth and Townsend are the fifth and sixth Zags to earn Associated Press All-America accolades, joining Shannon Mathews (2005), Stephanie Hawk (2007), Courtney Vandersloot (2009, 2010, 2011) and Haiden Palmer (2014), all of whom were all selected honorable mention during their respective seasons.Wirth, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, ranked second on the team in points per game at 12.8 and second in the conference in field goal percentage at 54.3. On average, Wirth finished with 8.2 rebounds per game (third in the WCC), collecting nine double-doubles to rank second in the conference. Wirth became the 19th player in program history to amass 600 career rebounds this season, and she also became the 25th player to eclipse 1,000 career points, becoming just the 10th player in history to accomplish both in a career. In addition to her Player of the Year nod, Wirth was selected First Team All-WCC for the second-straight season, and she was named WCC Player of the Week twice on the year. She's reached double-figures 18 times on the season, with two 20+ scoring efforts, including a career-high 26 against Pacific on Jan. 4.Townsend, the 2020 WCC Player of the Year, was selected First Team All-WCC for the second-straight season after leading the Zags in scoring at 13.4 points per game (ranking eighth in the WCC) shooting 49.1 percent from the floor (also ranks eighth in the WCC) and 40.3 percent from three. Most recently, she took home WCC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors after hitting a buzzer-beating jumper to lift Gonzaga over BYU 43-42 in the WCC Tournament Finals. The Okanogan, Wash., native adds 5.0 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists per game, both of which rank inside the top 16 in the conference. She's reached double-figures 18 times on the season with five 20+ point scoring efforts, including a career-high 29 points at South Dakota State on Dec. 6.Wirth, Townsend and the Zags are preparing for their NCAA Tournament First Round game against #12-seeded Belmont on Monday, March 22 at 1 p.m. PT in San Marcos, Texas. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.First TeamPaige Bueckers, UConn; Dana Evans, Louisville; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Rhyne Howard; NaLyssa Smith, BaylorSecond TeamElissa Cunane, NC State; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Aari McDonald, Arizona; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; Charli Collier, TexasThird TeamNatasha Mack, Oklahoma State; Ashley Owusu, Maryland; Michaela Onyenwere; UCLA; Kiana Williams, Stanford; Chelsea Dungee, ArkansasHonorable Mention: Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast; Katie Benzan, Maryland; Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Kysre Gondrezick, West Virginia; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Lauren Gustin, BYU; Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; Cece Hooks, Ohio; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Haley Jones, Stanford; N'dea Jones, Texas AM; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Aisha Shepherd, Virginia Tech; Jill Townsend, Gonzaga; Christyn Williams, UConn; Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M; Jenn Wirth, Gonzaga.