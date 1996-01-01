Thread: Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists

Jon Rothstein@JonRothsteinNaismith Coach of the Year Finalists, per release:Mark Few (Gonzaga)Scott Drew (Baylor)Juwan Howard (Michigan)Nate Oats (Alabama)Mark Few, GonzagaFew led Gonzaga to its first-ever unbeaten regular season finish in program history (24-0) and claimed both the West Coast Conference regular season and conference tournament championships bringing their overall record to 26-0.The Zags now have 14 consecutive seasons, all under Few, with at least 25 wins.He was named the conference coach of the year for the 14th time and previously won this award in 2017.Gonzaga is the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the fifth team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated since Indiana went wire-to-wire in 1975-76.