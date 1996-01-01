Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists

  1. Today, 08:17 AM #1
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,692

    Default Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists

    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists, per release:

    Mark Few (Gonzaga)
    Scott Drew (Baylor)
    Juwan Howard (Michigan)
    Nate Oats (Alabama)


    Mark Few, Gonzaga

    Few led Gonzaga to its first-ever unbeaten regular season finish in program history (24-0) and claimed both the West Coast Conference regular season and conference tournament championships bringing their overall record to 26-0.
    The Zags now have 14 consecutive seasons, all under Few, with at least 25 wins.
    He was named the conference coach of the year for the 14th time and previously won this award in 2017.
    Gonzaga is the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the fifth team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated since Indiana went wire-to-wire in 1975-76.

    http://naismithtrophy.com/drew-few-h...ear-finalists/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:08 AM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,036

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagdawg View Post
    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    Naismith Coach of the Year Finalists, per release:

    Mark Few (Gonzaga)
    Scott Drew (Baylor)
    Juwan Howard (Michigan)
    Nate Oats (Alabama)


    Mark Few, Gonzaga

    Few led Gonzaga to its first-ever unbeaten regular season finish in program history (24-0) and claimed both the West Coast Conference regular season and conference tournament championships bringing their overall record to 26-0.
    The Zags now have 14 consecutive seasons, all under Few, with at least 25 wins.
    He was named the conference coach of the year for the 14th time and previously won this award in 2017.
    Gonzaga is the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the fifth team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated since Indiana went wire-to-wire in 1975-76.

    http://naismithtrophy.com/drew-few-h...ear-finalists/
    If Mark doesn't win it this year, he's being taken for granted by the voters.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules