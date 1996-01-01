BSB: Lund Selected as WCC Player of the Week

All three times Lund went yard last week  for a total of six RBI  the Zags were locked in close contests.His first slam of the week came in the first inning against the Red Raiders Wednesday, putting the Zags up 1-0 in a low-scoring game that would go on to match the 4-5 final of the day previous. All four of Lund's home runs on the season came in the state of Texas, with his first the week prior on the road at Dallas Baptist.He homered again in both of the Zags' wins against TCU, supplying much-needed runs to fuel the Bulldogs' upset bids. On Friday, GU was down 4-2 before Lund drove in Guthrie Morrison along with himself to even the score. On Sunday, Lund's third no-doubter of the week turned a 6-4 deficit into a 7-6 lead that the Bulldogs would carry into extra innings. Later that game, he was one of three Zags to put a run on the board off a drive from Andrew Orzel in a series-clinching eleventh.