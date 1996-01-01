BSB: Lund Selected as WCC Player of the Week
Second Zag to earn weekly award this season
SPOKANE, Wash. After a weeklong road trip to Texas spent mashing three home runs in five games against top-15 competition and keying in a series upset over TCU, Gonzaga redshirt freshman catcher Stephen Lund has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week the first GU position player to earn the nod and the second Bulldog to win a weekly conference award after sophomore RHP William Kempner took home pitching honors last week.
Lund hit for a .440 average in two games against No. 9 Texas Tech and three games with the 11th-ranked Horned Frogs, racking up a team-high 11 hits and tying with junior infielder Brett Harris for most runs with seven.
All three times Lund went yard last week for a total of six RBI the Zags were locked in close contests.
His first slam of the week came in the first inning against the Red Raiders Wednesday, putting the Zags up 1-0 in a low-scoring game that would go on to match the 4-5 final of the day previous. All four of Lund's home runs on the season came in the state of Texas, with his first the week prior on the road at Dallas Baptist.
He homered again in both of the Zags' wins against TCU, supplying much-needed runs to fuel the Bulldogs' upset bids. On Friday, GU was down 4-2 before Lund drove in Guthrie Morrison along with himself to even the score. On Sunday, Lund's third no-doubter of the week turned a 6-4 deficit into a 7-6 lead that the Bulldogs would carry into extra innings. Later that game, he was one of three Zags to put a run on the board off a drive from Andrew Orzel in a series-clinching eleventh.
Lund and the Bulldogs (8-8) return to action on the road against WCC foe Santa Clara for a three-game series that begins Friday, March 19. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date stats, live streaming options and more as GU prepares to open the WCC pennant race.