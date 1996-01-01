OT: New Book out about Catholic College Basketball
Thought I'd post about this new book that came out yesterday called Miracles on the Hardwood: The Hope-and-a-Prayer Story of a Winning Tradition in Catholic College Basketball. I have not read it yet, but it has Adam Morrison on the cover along with Bo Kimble from Loyola and, I think, Bill Russell from USF and Patrick Ewing. I'd post the picture of the cover if I could figure out how to do it! Anyway, it looks good and I thought other people would enjoy it too.
Here is the summary from Amazon:
Discover the David vs. Goliath rise of Catholic college basketball, from Villanova to Georgetown to Gonzaga, where small schools perennially shoot past the big power conference programs.
In MIRACLES ON THE HARDWOOD, author John Gasaway traces the rise of Catholic college basketballfrom its early days (Villanova made an appearance in the Final Four in the first NCAA tournament in 1939) to the dominance of the San Francisco Dons in the 1950s and the ascendance of powerhouses Georgetown, Villanova, and Gonzagathrough their decades-long rivalries and championship games. Featuring interviews with notable coaches, players, alums, and fansincluding Loyola Chicago's most famous and dedicated fan, 100-year-old Sister Jeanto get at the heart of how these universities have excelled at this sport.
Small in number but devout in the game's spirit, these teams have made the miraculous a matter of ritual, and their greatest works may be yet to come.
