-
NCAA First Round: SATURDAY - 03. 20 . 21 - Times / TV / Announcers
ALL TIMES PT
9:15
CBS: (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
9:45
truTV: (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
10:15
TBS: (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
10:45
TNT: (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
NOON
CBS: (16) Mount St. Mary's / Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
12:30 pm
truTV: (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
1:00
TBS: (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
1:30
TNT: (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
3:25
TBS: (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
4:10
CBS: (10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
4:15
truTV: (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
4:25
TNT: (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
6:20
TBS: (16) Norfolk State / Appalachian State vs. (1) GONZAGA
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
6:40
CBS: (11) Michigan State / UCLA vs. (6) BYU
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
6:50
truTV: (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
6:57
TNT: (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
Enjoy the games !! #GoZags
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules