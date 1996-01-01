Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Ranking all 64 teams in the Bracket

Charlie CremeESPN.comWhich teams won't be around for long in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament? Which teams are expected to have extended stays in the San Antonio area? Now that we've got a bracket in hand, it's time to rank all 64 teams in the field. Before the first round tips off Sunday and Monday, let's look at the ceiling for each team, what could derail their March Madness (and your Women's Tournament Challenge bracket) and which teams have the best chance of cutting down the nets at the Alamodome on April 4.Riding high from her brilliant rookie season that included OVC freshman of the year and tournament MVP honors, 5-6 Destinee Wells plays brilliantly in the first round. Belmont is the talk of the tournament for about an hour -- until a Bruins shot at the buzzer just misses, ruining their chances of a first-round upset.Somebody reminds both Wells and backcourtmate Tuti Jones before the game that they are, in fact, freshman, and they play like it. Belmont's stay is short and unmemorable.Senior Jill Townsend, fresh off the winning shot against BYU in the WCC championship game, more than makes up for lost tournament time. In 2019, Townsend broke her leg in the WCC tournament and had to watch on television as her Gonzaga teammates lost a close game at Oregon State in the second round. With a pair of 20-point games, Townsend makes sure the Zags stay is a little longer and they advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2015.Defense and rebounding, Gonzaga's two calling cards during the season, aren't as sharp in San Antonio. Experience and Townsend get the Zags through one win, but not two.