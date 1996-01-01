ALL TIMES PT

2:10 pm
truTV: (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's
Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn

3:27 pm
TBS: (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State
Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

5:40 pm
truTV: (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State
Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn

6:57 pm
TBS: (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State
Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Enjoy the games !