NCAA First Four - THUR - 03. 18. 21 - Times / TV / Announcers
ALL TIMES PT
2:10 pm
truTV: (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's
Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn
3:27 pm
TBS: (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State
Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce
5:40 pm
truTV: (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State
Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn
6:57 pm
TBS: (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State
Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce
Enjoy the games !
