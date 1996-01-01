USBWA NAMES 2020-21 MEN'S ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS


Kispert player of the year, Few coach of the year and Kispert, Suggs and Timme on USBWA's All-District IX team


DISTRICT IX
CA, OR, WA, HI, AZ, AK

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

COACH OF THE YEAR
Mark Few, Gonzaga

ALL-DISTRICT TEAM (10)
Oscar DaSilva, Stanford
Chris Duarte, Oregon
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Remy Martin, Arizona State
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State
Evan Mobley, USC
Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon
Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga

http://sportswriters.net/usbwa/news/...ict210316.html