Congrats to our All District Players and Coach
USBWA NAMES 2020-21 MEN'S ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
Jim Meehan
@SRJimm
24m
Kispert player of the year, Few coach of the year and Kispert, Suggs and Timme on USBWA's All-District IX team
DISTRICT IX
CA, OR, WA, HI, AZ, AK
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mark Few, Gonzaga
ALL-DISTRICT TEAM (10)
Oscar DaSilva, Stanford
Chris Duarte, Oregon
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Remy Martin, Arizona State
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State
Evan Mobley, USC
Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon
Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
http://sportswriters.net/usbwa/news/...ict210316.html
