Thread: Congrats to our All Americans

Congrats to our All Americans
Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams
Corey Kispert 1st team AP All-American. Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs 2nd team. Joel Ayayi honorable mention.
Love the zags for life
Nemby is right there. I would love to see one of the announcers say at some point that Gonzaga has the equivalent of five all Americans and when was the last time that happened.
