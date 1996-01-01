Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Congrats to our All Americans

  1. Today, 08:26 AM #1
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,687

    Default Congrats to our All Americans

    Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams


    Steven Karr
    @SKarrG0
    ·
    14m
    Corey Kispert 1st team AP All-American. Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs 2nd team. Joel Ayayi honorable mention.



    https://apnews.com/article/nba-baske...b91f03051509da
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:28 AM #2
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    6,134

    Default

    Amazing!
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:47 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,735

    Default

    Nemby is right there. I would love to see one of the announcers say at some point that Gonzaga has the equivalent of five all Americans and when was the last time that happened.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules