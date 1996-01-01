Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Anyone (else) headed to Indy for Game 1?

  1. Today, 06:27 AM #1
    PNW Zagfan
    PNW Zagfan is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Louisville, KY
    Posts
    151

    Default Anyone (else) headed to Indy for Game 1?

    After twenty years in Spokane and a lot of games at McCarthy, moved to Louisville. Wanted to see this very special Zag team play in person at least once, so will be driving up to Indianapolis for game 1. Anyone else attending? Hoping the Zags will be well represented among the 25% allowed to attend!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:52 AM #2
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,345

    Default

    Nice.

    You get tickets here?

    https://www.ticketmaster.com/ncaa-me...2433?landing=c
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:23 AM #3
    PNW Zagfan
    PNW Zagfan is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Louisville, KY
    Posts
    151

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    Nice.

    You get tickets here?

    https://www.ticketmaster.com/ncaa-me...2433?landing=c
    Yes. I had made nominal donations to Gonzaga in the past in order to buy overflow tickets at McCarthy, but I am way too low on the priority list to merit the opportunity to buy from Gonzaga's allotment of 350 tickets. That allotment included the six tickets allotted to players, coaches and staff members.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules