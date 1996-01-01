Thread: Anyone (else) headed to Indy for Game 1?

-
Anyone (else) headed to Indy for Game 1?
After twenty years in Spokane and a lot of games at McCarthy, moved to Louisville. Wanted to see this very special Zag team play in person at least once, so will be driving up to Indianapolis for game 1. Anyone else attending? Hoping the Zags will be well represented among the 25% allowed to attend!
Yes. I had made nominal donations to Gonzaga in the past in order to buy overflow tickets at McCarthy, but I am way too low on the priority list to merit the opportunity to buy from Gonzaga's allotment of 350 tickets. That allotment included the six tickets allotted to players, coaches and staff members.
Originally Posted by Zagceo
