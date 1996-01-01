Zag Men Place 27th at National Championships
Guermali finishes in 55th in programs first-ever appearance as a team
STILLWATER, Okla. In the program's first-ever appearance in the NCAA Cross Country Championships, the Gonzaga men finished in 27th place Monday. Yacine Guermali had the best-ever finish at the event by a GU men's runner in 55th on the campus of Oklahoma State University.
Guermali completed the 10,000-meter course with a time of 31:03.0. Senior Peter Hogan crossed the line in 79th at 31:16.7. Prior to this season, the program's best-ever finish at the event was by Matthew Crichlow in 2015, when he placed 134th at 31:16. Evan Bates came in 134th place Monday with a time of 32:02.8.
Kristen Garcia represented the Zag women at this year's national championships. She placed 129th, crossing the line at 21:44.1.
She was the first GU women's runner in the event since the Bulldogs qualified as a team in 2015, and finished 25th led by Shelby Mills 82nd place (20:44) outcome.
Dominic Arce
and Wil Smith
rounded out the Gonzaga men's scoring. Arce's 33:08.3 finish placed him 211th in the race, while Smith was 217th at 33:18.7. James Mwaura
(225th, 33:44.6) and Cullen McEachern
(227th, 33:56.7) completed the runners for the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga begins its outdoor track schedule Friday at the Whitworth Essential Meet.