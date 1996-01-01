Thread: BELMONT BRUINS STAND IN THE WAY OF A LADY ZAGS NCAA TOURNAMENT VICTORY

-
BELMONT BRUINS STAND IN THE WAY OF A LADY ZAGS NCAA TOURNAMENT VICTORY
We played the Belmont in 2017 non conference game in 2017 and lost 71-63. Both rosters are now full of new players since then. Lets first take a look at Belmonts starting lineup.
* #11 Wells (5'6") averaging 17.6 points per game, scored 32 points in their conference championship which they won. 106 assists and 58 steals on year. 35-86 3 pointers .40 percent, 97-113 free throws on year.85% free throw shooter. #11 Wells knows how to get to the free throw line. Attempted 284 FG on year.
* #20 Chinn (6'1") averaging 12.5 points per game, 4.9 rebounds. 42-129 on 3 pointers. Attempted 277 FG on year. 28 steals.
* #0 Jones (5'7") averaging 9.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds. 44--121 on 3 pointers. Has 68 steals on year.
* #14 Kinney (5'7") averaging 7.9 points per game. 48-137 on 3 pointers. Has 74 assists and 46 steals.
* #10 Luly (6'1") averaging 4.6 rebounds per game.
#3 Bartley (6'3") averaging 7.4 points per game, 3.8 rebounds.
#5 Hay (6'0") Averaging 6.2 points per game. 90% free throw shooter.
So what have I learned Belmont has 4 players in their starting lineup that shoot a lot of 3 pointers.
#11 Wells is the one player you must stop. #11 drives to the hoop a lot as evidenced by her 113 free throw attempts. She shoots 85% free throws, so Lady Zags either take a charge or block the ball.
You must guard #11, #14, #20, #0 from the 3 point line.
Other than #11 Wells the rest of their starters are not good free throw shooters.
Again the big player to key on and shut down is #11 Wells.
Everybody for Belmont rebounds.
Belmont is great at steals and of course thus creating turnovers. Lady Zags you get lazy on passes, or taking care of the ball or turn your head, Belmont will pick your pockets overtime.
Watch the game on ESPN2 at 1:00 PM
* Denotes starters.
