Steven Karr
Link to Steven Karrs Twitter account. He has a new pay site where he has a breakdown of GUs offense. Long article with like 45 minutes of video breakdowns. Took me over an hour to view, and want to go back through it to understand better. Shows in depth what GU is looking for in transition, secondary breaks, as well as different screen actions and cuts. I think Steven does production room on many GU broadcasts as well as writing for TSSF. $5 a month or $30 per year, with more to come. I highly recommend if you have a couple extra bucks. Must have taken days to put together. Also just a fun watch to see all the highlights throughout the year. Id forgotten so many amazing plays.
