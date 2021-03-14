TV broadcasts of games are once again spread across CBS (24 games), TBS (20), TNT (12) and truTV (11).Online streaming will mainly be through the March Madness Live website and apps for phones, tablets and connected TV devices like AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire Stick. Streaming that way is free of charge with a login via your pay-TV provider.But theres a catch. While you can watch every game from all four TV channels on your computer, tablet, or mobile device, the CBS games wont be available through the connected TV apps. Those streams will only be on Paramount+, CBS subscription streaming platform.This catch has been around for a few years now, and its a headache for fans who like to switch between games to catch whichever one is the most dramatic at the moment. It also means that if you watch the multi-game view mode in the AppleTV app, you cant fulfill the dream of having four simultaneous games on your TV screen.Nor will the NCAAs online live highlights show, Fast Break, solve the problem. It will be available on phones and tablets, and if you can watch that way, it should be great. The show jumps around to all the best action from every ongoing game in real time.But it wont be available on connected TV devices. So, again, the only ways to watch CBS games if you dont have cable or satellite TV are via an antenna, a Paramount+ subscription, or a subscription to a cable-like streaming platform such as YouTube TV.