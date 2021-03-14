Thread: I am thankful.

Originally Posted by CDC84 Originally Posted by

There is much to be thankful for. Whenever I have a crappy day, the first thing I do is take a long walk. And then I grab my journal and write down all the things I am grateful for. Life has its ups and downs. As many of you know, I lost two of my very best friends within 2 weeks of each other, include our buddy BobZag. But somehow writing in that journal reminds me of the things that I have that so many people don't. As my dad always said, despite our difficult times as a family, "there's always someone who has it worse than you do." It's a reminder not designed to make you feel guilty for feeling like garbage, but just a reminder that it could always be worse.