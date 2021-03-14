Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: I am thankful.

  1. 03-14-2021, 10:14 PM #1
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    I am thankful first off that March Madness is happening this year. I am thankful the bulldogs will be playing. I am thankful to celebrate my youngest son's first birthday on Thursday. I am thankful to watch the games all day friday and saturday with my parents, wife, brother and kids.


    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
  2. 03-14-2021, 10:28 PM #2
    CDC84
    There is much to be thankful for. Whenever I have a crappy day, the first thing I do is take a long walk. And then I grab my journal and write down all the things I am grateful for. Life has its ups and downs. As many of you know, I lost two of my very best friends within 2 weeks of each other, include our buddy BobZag. But somehow writing in that journal reminds me of the things that I have that so many people don't. As my dad always said, despite our difficult times as a family, "there's always someone who has it worse than you do." It's a reminder not designed to make you feel guilty for feeling like garbage, but just a reminder that it could always be worse.

    And yes, I am so grateful, win or lose, that most qualified teams & players will be able to participate in March Madness in the coming weeks. As Coach Few said, telling last year's team that they wouldn't be able to be the second overall number one seed and wouldn't be playing in a cancelled NCAA tourney was one of the hardest things he's ever had to do as a coach. You talk about disappointment. That's why I want so badly for the kids this season to win it all.
  3. 03-14-2021, 10:40 PM #3
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    There is much to be thankful for. Whenever I have a crappy day, the first thing I do is take a long walk. And then I grab my journal and write down all the things I am grateful for. Life has its ups and downs. As many of you know, I lost two of my very best friends within 2 weeks of each other, include our buddy BobZag. But somehow writing in that journal reminds me of the things that I have that so many people don't. As my dad always said, despite our difficult times as a family, "there's always someone who has it worse than you do." It's a reminder not designed to make you feel guilty for feeling like garbage, but just a reminder that it could always be worse.
    Solid post!
  4. 03-14-2021, 10:40 PM #4
    caduceus's Avatar
    caduceus
