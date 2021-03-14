Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Game Time

  1. Today, 06:44 PM #1
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    2,220

    Default Game Time

    We play at 6:20 on TBS

    https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...-march-madness
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:48 PM #2
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    2,220

    Default

    A little more info:

    Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    Gonzaga's opening game vs. Appalachian State/Norfolk State will tip at 6:20 p.m. PT Saturday on TBS at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

    Appalachian State/Norfolk State tips at 5:40 PT Thursday on truTV.
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:52 PM #3
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    1,053

    Default

    Sweet! I can do my Saturday exercise routine in the morning, then settle in for some Zag Time.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:56 PM #4
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,852

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    Sweet! I can do my Saturday exercise routine in the morning, then settle in for some Zag Time.
    I can get home from work! Yippee!
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:09 PM #5
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,676

    Default

    Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    ·
    17m
    Announcing team: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:37 PM #6
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    4,100

    Default

    Thanks Rad, now I can plan!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 07:52 PM #7
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    15,021

    Default

    BYU on CBS starting 20 minutes later.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules