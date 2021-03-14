Thread: Game Time

We play at 6:20 on TBS
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...-march-madness
We play at 6:20 on TBS
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...-march-madness
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus
A little more info:
Jim Meehan
@SRJimm
Gonzaga's opening game vs. Appalachian State/Norfolk State will tip at 6:20 p.m. PT Saturday on TBS at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Appalachian State/Norfolk State tips at 5:40 PT Thursday on truTV.
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus
Sweet! I can do my Saturday exercise routine in the morning, then settle in for some Zag Time.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
Jim Meehan
@SRJimm
·
17m
Announcing team: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce
Thanks Rad, now I can plan!
BYU on CBS starting 20 minutes later.
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.