Thread: St Marys in the NIT

  Today, 04:47 PM #1
    Default St Marys in the NIT

    Sure, why not.
  Today, 05:14 PM #2
    Default

    Naaa not good enough

    Only 16 teams this year
  Today, 05:15 PM #3
    Default

    They are in as a 2 seed.
  Today, 05:23 PM #4
    Default

    Wow so many other better teams IMO. Wonder if some of the better teams declined
  Today, 05:30 PM #5
    Default

    Excellent...I thought USF might get a bid....
  Today, 05:34 PM #6
    Default

    Im guessing many teams passed if Saint Marys made it


  Today, 05:38 PM #7
    Default

    I hope they do well. It helps the WCC.
  Today, 05:41 PM #8
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    I hope they do well. It helps the WCC.
    Me too!
