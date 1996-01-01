Results 1 to 16 of 16

Thread: Zags number 1 seed in the second stab region!

  1. Today, 02:42 PM #1
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,243

    Default Zags number 1 seed in the second stab region!

    Talk about potential rematches! Just 6 more victories! Cant wait to beat Virginia again, and then either Kansas or Iowa.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:43 PM #2
    MontanaZag's Avatar
    MontanaZag
    MontanaZag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Denver, CO
    Posts
    184

    Default

    Unreal to get dang near our whole non-con in our quadrant


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:04 PM #3
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,268

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MontanaZag View Post
    Unreal to get dang near our whole non-con in our quadrant


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Coincidence I’m sure
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:06 PM #4
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    13,748

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Coincidence I’m sure
    LOL

    and bring it on
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:09 PM #5
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    13,748

    Default

    of course, Zags and all got to get to the 2nd weekend first
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 03:42 PM #6
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,910

    Default

    As things have developed, this is a good region to be in. What other one would you like Mal??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 03:53 PM #7
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,243

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    As things have developed, this is a good region to be in. What other one would you like Mal??
    My choice would be:
    1. South
    2. Midwest
    3. West
    4. East
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 04:03 PM #8
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,910

    Default

    And why South or Midwest???
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 04:10 PM #9
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,268

    Default

    The bracket with Michigan is second easiest to ours I think but is the easiest because of the fact we have to beat 2-4 all over again.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 04:12 PM #10
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,718

    Default

    No one say Bracket of Death yet?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 04:22 PM #11
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,268

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    No one say Bracket of Death yet?
    As long as I don’t see steph curry in North Carolina I’m good
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 04:25 PM #12
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,011

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    Talk about potential rematches! Just 6 more victories! Can’t wait to beat Virginia again, and then either Kansas or Iowa.
    Please translate "second stab"...are you referring to the fact that several teams we've beaten are in the same region?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 04:26 PM #13
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,718

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    As long as I don’t see steph curry in North Carolina I’m good
    Or coach Knight.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 04:27 PM #14
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,243

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Please translate "second stab"...are you referring to the fact that several teams we've beaten are in the same region?
    Teams that are getting a second stab at the Zags!
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 04:29 PM #15
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,011

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    Teams that are getting a second stab at the Zags!
    Thanks, my brain is fried from the solar radiation that bombarded my head in Fort Worth this afternoon. It was a beautiful day, mostly cloudy, though the skies cleared about 3 PM, temps reached 70-72.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 04:31 PM #16
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,243

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    And why South or Midwest???
    I like the South because it looks slightly easier than the others, but also has some intriguing matchups with stories programs. Midwest would offer either the Tennessee game that got missed or a matchup with Cade Cunningham, and then potentially Houston(who ducked a potential matchup).
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules