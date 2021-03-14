Thread: Good one (title edited by GoZags to "Great" one)

Thanks for the link, jazz. It went well with my morning cuppa joe.“I wore No. 13 because they only had 13 and 15 available. I got used sweatpants that were No. 2,” said former guard Matt Santangelo (1996-2000). “You had to literally have holes in your sneakers before you could get a new pair. I got more gear doing radio for Gonzaga than I ever did as a player.”
The photo of Suggs with the WCC tourney MVP hardware held aloft: His infectious grin reminds me of Robert Sacre's smile. This passage from the article was poignant:
During the school’s Final Four appearance in 2017, Few invited numerous former players and coaches to a team film session, featuring guest speaker Kobe Bryant. Instead of closing with the standard highlights of current players to get amped up the night before a game, clips were inserted of the campus legends who enabled the unimaginable.
“Our guys got into it and were hooting and hollering for these old, grainy clips,” Few said. “Then the former group lined up in this giant ballroom, and player by player, I sent my guys through that. They high-fived and shook hands and they treated those guys like kings. It was probably the most powerful moment in my whole career.”
Because of them, Przemek Karnowski grew up in Poland, looking at Gonzaga like a traditional power.
“They put the work in when Gonzaga wasn’t a Top 25 team,” said Karnowski, the starting center on the ’17 team. “We just carried their legacy.”
Monson begins laughing, as he recounts the evening. Then, he begins crying.
“Mark said, ‘This was built brick by brick. This was a product of 20 years of people,’” Monson said. “We walked in and they gave us a standing ovation. That’s why that program is where it is. Nobody forgets where they came from. The culture is the same as when I was there. They’re so thankful and appreciative of everything they’ve got. … The freshmen still put the bags on the plane for everyone and wait and help the airplane staff. It’s still a mom-and-pop store in a lot of ways that’s kept it where it is. They’ve turned into Microsoft, but the culture isn’t that way.”
"Thereve been really blue blood schools that have come knocking, telling Mark, Name your price. Literally. Our benefactors will pay it. One was going to build him a trout stream, seriously, because everyone knows Mark loves to fish."
Hadn't heard of this particular offer before. I think what the other schools wish to duplicate is Mark Few. He is the reason for Gonzaga's success.
Jazz, thanks for the link, loved the article. I remember meeting Matt Santangelo on the train (Max) in Portland after one of the Dance games years ago. Had a nice conversation with him, a real gentlemen. Then saw him again the next night when we were walking out of the Rose Garden after Meech went coast-to-coast with that game winner over Western Kentucky. We both just shook our heads and said "Wow".
Matt is still one of my favorite ZAGS, and deserves mention in the "greatest guards to come through GU" discussion.
Thanks for the rewrite, GZ. You always wanted to pretend to be an architect and a journalist.
That was one of the best stories on Gonzaga that I’ve ever read. Trout stream?
Ive never seen a better article describing Gonzagas ascent