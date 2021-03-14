Thread: Good one (title edited by GoZags to "Great" one)

During the school’s Final Four appearance in 2017, Few invited numerous former players and coaches to a team film session, featuring guest speaker Kobe Bryant. Instead of closing with the standard highlights of current players to get amped up the night before a game, clips were inserted of the campus legends who enabled the unimaginable.“Our guys got into it and were hooting and hollering for these old, grainy clips,” Few said. “Then the former group lined up in this giant ballroom, and player by player, I sent my guys through that. They high-fived and shook hands and they treated those guys like kings. It was probably the most powerful moment in my whole career.”Because of them, Przemek Karnowski grew up in Poland, looking at Gonzaga like a traditional power.“They put the work in when Gonzaga wasn’t a Top 25 team,” said Karnowski, the starting center on the ’17 team. “We just carried their legacy.”Monson begins laughing, as he recounts the evening. Then, he begins crying.“Mark said, ‘This was built brick by brick. This was a product of 20 years of people,’” Monson said. “We walked in and they gave us a standing ovation. That’s why that program is where it is. Nobody forgets where they came from. The culture is the same as when I was there. They’re so thankful and appreciative of everything they’ve got. … The freshmen still put the bags on the plane for everyone and wait and help the airplane staff. It’s still a mom-and-pop store in a lot of ways that’s kept it where it is. They’ve turned into Microsoft, but the culture isn’t that way.”