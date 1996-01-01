Western Athletic Conference: Grand CanyonThe Antelopes break their maiden and gets to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. They have a team eFG of 52.9% and played a pretty soft schedule in the WAC this season, but scored an 87-77 win over the Mountain West’s Nevada earlier this season. The team only became eligible for the NCAA’s in 2018, and appeared in five combined CIT’s and CBI’s during their Division I transition.