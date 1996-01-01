Every team listed gives the reader some sort of clue about what makes the team unique or good:
http://dknation.draftkings.com/2021/...d-major-bubble
Some examples:
Metro Atlantic: Iona
The Gaels return to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive time, this one under Rick Pitino after four straight via Tim Cluess. The Gaels shoot 36% from three-point range, and had to win four games in the MAAC Tournament to advance because of the conference basing seeds on total games won. Iona was just 6-3 in the league, with some teams playing a full 18-game schedule.Western Athletic Conference: Grand Canyon
The Antelopes break their maiden and gets to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. They have a team eFG of 52.9% and played a pretty soft schedule in the WAC this season, but scored an 87-77 win over the Mountain West’s Nevada earlier this season. The team only became eligible for the NCAA’s in 2018, and appeared in five combined CIT’s and CBI’s during their Division I transition.
And then there is their assessment of the Gonzaga Bulldogs:Big East: Georgetown
What amazing story for the Hoyas, who entered Madison Square Garden as a No. 8 seed in an 11-team tournament, and walk out with an NCAA Tournament bid led by Knicks legend Patrick Ewing. If there was a crowd allowed at MSG, it would have blown the roof off the place. The Hoyas winning by 25 points over Creighton in the final shows they’ll also be a tough out in The Big Dance
I guess that is pretty much all you can say right now.West Coast Conference: Gonzaga
They’re really, really, really, really good.