Thread: It's March, anything can happen, so........?

    zagamatic
    We all know that anything can happen in March. I was wondering what you all think about who steps up and how WHEN, not if, the Zags face some adversity in this year's tournament? I'm going to keep it interesting by not limiting it to a bench player or anything like that, but more along the lines of who steps a little out of their comfort zone or just flat out has an exceptional game to Hopefully keep this thing going.
    Does Ayayi go off for 35 points? Does Nembhard get double digit assists or rebounds? What say you?
    krozman
    When aversity hits, you don't get cute. You go back to basics. You share the ball, play smothering defense, and take what the opponent gives you. It gets worse when one star player decides to put the team on his back, ignore ball sharing, and go crazy by themselves taking bad shots. That being said, all of our starting 5 can take over a game and we've seen it before.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    IowaSERE
    I'll go outside the box and say that once we get to the sweet 16, no Zag will score over 20 points, and we will still win it all.
