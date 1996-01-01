Thread: Who do you hope to see in our bracket and why?

Now that we are on the brink of Selection Sunday Im trying to project which teams will be favorable or unfavorable matchups for GU when we see the bracket tomorrow. Complicating things this year are Covid (Kansas, UVA) but also the number of injuries to key players on top programs (Villanova, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois) that could impact where they get seeded or how they perform.
For starters, Im assuming we are the #1 overall seed and then projecting candidates we could see in our areas of the S curve for each round (assuming chalky outcomes)
- R 32-Low 8s and High 9s Oklahoma, UConn, Rutgers, Loyola Chi, Mizzou, VT
- S16-Low 4s and High 5s: Creighton, UVA, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas
- E8-Low 2s and High 3s: OK St, Houston, Purdue, Colorado, WVU
- FF: Overall #4 Likely one of the B10 schools (Michigan, Illinois)
Profiles of good and bad matchups, IMO:
- Seems like a team with big, deep front lines that can play fast with a disruptive defense that creates turnovers is most likely to cause problems. (Alabama, Illinois, Michigan, Baylor)
- Also strong rebounding teams that get second chance points and keep us out of transition will force us into half court game which isnt our best look (Illinois, W Virginia)
- I like our chances with guard oriented teams that will try to run with us and rely on the 3 (Arkansas, UNC, Ok St)
- Teams that try to pack it in and slow the game down dont concern me that much because they likely cant score enough points (UVA, Whisky, Houston)
- Id like to see mid-tier power conference teams in our path (UConn, Oklahoma, Florida)
- I dont want to see senior-led conference champs from smaller conferences in the early rounds (Loyola Chicago)
Overall the Zags are really well equipped to handle a lot different styles and can beat anybody when we pay our game. I think in the later rounds we will have our hands full with Illinois, Michigan, Alabama and Baylor but that is true for everybody-they are great teams. So are we and they probably hope somebody else will do their dirty work for them.
Who are you hoping to see (or not) in the bracket tomorrow and why?
ZZ