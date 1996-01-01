Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Who do you hope to see in our bracket and why?

  1. Today, 01:37 PM #1
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,622

    Default Who do you hope to see in our bracket and why?

    Now that we are on the brink of Selection Sunday Im trying to project which teams will be favorable or unfavorable matchups for GU when we see the bracket tomorrow. Complicating things this year are Covid (Kansas, UVA) but also the number of injuries to key players on top programs (Villanova, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois) that could impact where they get seeded or how they perform.

    For starters, Im assuming we are the #1 overall seed and then projecting candidates we could see in our areas of the S curve for each round (assuming chalky outcomes)

    • R 32-Low 8s and High 9s Oklahoma, UConn, Rutgers, Loyola Chi, Mizzou, VT
    • S16-Low 4s and High 5s: Creighton, UVA, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas
    • E8-Low 2s and High 3s: OK St, Houston, Purdue, Colorado, WVU
    • FF: Overall #4 Likely one of the B10 schools (Michigan, Illinois)


    Profiles of good and bad matchups, IMO:
    • Seems like a team with big, deep front lines that can play fast with a disruptive defense that creates turnovers is most likely to cause problems. (Alabama, Illinois, Michigan, Baylor)
    • Also strong rebounding teams that get second chance points and keep us out of transition will force us into half court game which isnt our best look (Illinois, W Virginia)
    • I like our chances with guard oriented teams that will try to run with us and rely on the 3 (Arkansas, UNC, Ok St)
    • Teams that try to pack it in and slow the game down dont concern me that much because they likely cant score enough points (UVA, Whisky, Houston)
    • Id like to see mid-tier power conference teams in our path (UConn, Oklahoma, Florida)
    • I dont want to see senior-led conference champs from smaller conferences in the early rounds (Loyola Chicago)



    Overall the Zags are really well equipped to handle a lot different styles and can beat anybody when we pay our game. I think in the later rounds we will have our hands full with Illinois, Michigan, Alabama and Baylor but that is true for everybody-they are great teams. So are we and they probably hope somebody else will do their dirty work for them.

    Who are you hoping to see (or not) in the bracket tomorrow and why?

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:50 PM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,690

    Default

    E8 vs Cade a CBS natural.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:54 PM #3
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,451

    Default

    Colgate...it cleans your breath while it cleans your teeth....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:58 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,690

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    Colgate...it cleans your breath while it cleans your teeth....
    A big boost for the academic index.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules