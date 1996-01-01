Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: GU Student Attire Question

  1. Today, 12:36 PM #1
    TravelinZag
    TravelinZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    1,367

    Default GU Student Attire Question

    Why does the student section at the Kennel wear the accent color red rather than the Zags principal color blue? When did that start?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:23 PM #2
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,184

    Default

    I recall years where the Kennel Club all had blue shirts. I recall years where the Kennel Club all had white shirts. And I recall years (more often than the other two) where the Kennel Club had red shirts.

    My guess is the leadership (now, the last decade/decade and a half or so. which includes GU staff) decides.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:31 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,686

    Default

    Red plays better on ESPN.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules