Thread: GU Student Attire Question

GU Student Attire Question
Why does the student section at the Kennel wear the accent color red rather than the Zags principal color blue? When did that start?
I recall years where the Kennel Club all had blue shirts. I recall years where the Kennel Club all had white shirts. And I recall years (more often than the other two) where the Kennel Club had red shirts.
My guess is the leadership (now, the last decade/decade and a half or so. which includes GU staff) decides.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
Red plays better on ESPN.
