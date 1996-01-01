-
Check this guy out
His name id Bol Kuir, from Belfry high School in Kentucky. First year of playing high school basketball, He is 7'3'' and 220. This guy has pretty awsome skills for someone that has just started playing the game. He is from south Sudan. I know he is a foot taller than everyone else, but he can handle the ball, move, and can even shoot 3s.
