Thread: Top Overall Seed....

Top Overall Seed....
...should be a lock at this point. Another first for the program. I'm glad we don't have to hear anymore speculation about 'what if Baylor wins the B12 tournament?'
I would guess if Michigan wins their tourney the 1 seeds would be seeded in this order:
Gonzaga
Michigan
Baylor
Illinois
If Michigan loses than that would mix things up a bit. If Illinois wins could they slide up and drop one of those other two to #4?
