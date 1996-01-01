Thread: Other Games & Bracketology Shows: Selection Sunday 2021 !

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Default Other Games & Bracketology Shows: Selection Sunday 2021 !

    The final 5 auto bids will be determined today. . .Bracket announcement begins at 3:00pm on CBS. . .All Times PDST. . .

    Game Schedule

    9:00
    Patriot League Championship: Loyola (MD) at Colgate
    CBSSN: Jason Knapp, Mo Cassara

    10:00
    A10 Championship: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU
    CBS: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel

    SEC Championship: #6 Alabama vs. LSU
    ESPN: Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale, Marty Smith

    12:15
    American Championship: Cincinnati vs. #7 Houston
    ESPN: Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich, Kris Budden

    12:30
    Big Ten Championship: #9 Ohio State vs. #3 Illinois
    CBS: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

    3:00 - 4:00
    Bracket Reveal: CBS

    Bracket Analysis / Prediction Shows

    4:00 - 6:00 - ESPN Bracketology Special
    4:00 - 5:30 - Big Ten Network Selection Sunday Special
    4:00 - 7:00 - CBSSN - March Madness Bracket Breakdown
