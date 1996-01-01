-
Other Games: Selection Sunday 2021 !
The final 5 auto bids will be determined today. . .Bracket announcement begins at 3:00pm on CBS. . .All Times PT. . .DST begins Sunday, 3/14/2021.
9:00
Patriot League Championship: Boston U at Colgate
CBSSN: Jason Knapp, Mo Cassara
10:00
A10 Championship: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU
CBS: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel
SEC Championship:
ESPN: Karl Ravech, Dick Vitale, Marty Smith
12:15
American Championship:
ESPN: Kevin Brown, Dan Dakich, Kris Budden
12:30
Big Ten Championship:
CBS: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
3:00 - 4:00
Bracket Reveal: CBS
Bracket Analysis / Prediction Shows
4:00 - 6:00 - ESPN Bracketology Special
4:00 - 5:30 - Big Ten Network Selection Sunday Special
4:00 - 7:00 - CBSSN - March Madness Bracket Breakdown
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules