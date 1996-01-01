Thread: Do you Remenber ?

Do you remember what I said on here last week ? I said that Baylor is very beatable if you don't let them shoot those wide open 3s. I said Baylor can not beat you if you chase them off of the 3 point line and make them shoot 2s. Well that is what Oklahoma State just did, they chased them off the 3 point line and made them shoot 2s. Oklahoma State is a descent team, but don't have nearly the speed that the Zags do, and the Cowboys ran Baylor to death. If the Cowboys can outrun the Bears time after time the Zags can run them to death. I said that Baylor is very beatable if you make run them off the 3 point line and you make then shoot 2s, they are very beatable, and Oklahoma State just proved what I was saying.