Thread: Are our players vaccinated?

Hopefully this doesnt turn in to a debate on vaccinations, but anyone know if our team is getting vaccinated this week?
Theyre not eligible yet in WA state.
In any case, it's unlikely we would ever know. Wouldn't surprise me if some programs (not ours) would try to jump the line and procure doses, and if they did (and it became public), I think there would be widespread accusations and debate about inequity. While it may or be not be against the "rules," it would arguably muddy things and raise questions. I'm all for eligible coaches and staff to get their turn. A lot of healthy people otherwise ineligible for doses right now are getting jabs by waiting around vaccination centers for extra doses in Washington State. It gets complicated quickly.
Then again, there are very likely teams where their entire squad (e.g., probably Baylor) got infected, rendering the team essentially immune. Who knows about our guys (I'm saying that rhetorically)? It's probably a discussion for another day (especially around here at this point where we are twiddling our thumbs and watching other programs crumble around us).